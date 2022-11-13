Ohio's top law enforcement honored for their work by U.S. Marshal Service on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Some of Ohio’s top law enforcement officials were honored for their work.

The U.S. Marshals Service held their annual awards ceremony and it took place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Officers were honored for their work on the USMS Violent Fugitive Task Force. Awards were given for community partnerships and investigative units. Retired Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams was awarded the David L. Harlow Lifetime Achievement Award.

Award winners



Wayne Leon Task Force Officer of the Year: Bill Likes, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department

Bill Likes, U.S. Marshals Operational Employee of the Year : Mark Harding, Akron

: Mark Harding, U.S. Marshals Administrative Employee of the Year : Lorne Conyers, Cleveland

: Lorne Conyers, U.S. Marshals Court Security Office of the Year : Eric Frey, Akron

: Eric Frey, NOVFTF Division of the Year : Mansfield

: Mansfield Law Enforcement Partner of the Year : Ohio Tactical Officers Association & MetroHealth Police Department

: Ohio Tactical Officers Association & MetroHealth Police Department Citizen of the Year : Carrie Sidoti, Akron Police Department

: Carrie Sidoti, Outstanding Community Partnership : Believe in Dreams

: Believe in Dreams John K. Elliott Perseverance In Investigations Award :

Eric Midock, Cold Case Unit Ed Kennedy, Portage County Sheriff’s Office Tom Mauer, Investigator National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

: David L. Harlow Lifetime Achievement Award : Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, Retired

: Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, Susan Graves Part-Time Officer of the Year: Patrick Fairhurst, Tallmadge Police Department



