OHSAA announces fall sports divisional breakdowns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new fall sports divisional breakdowns for the 2022-23 school year, after the Board of Directors approved the divisions at the June meeting last week.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school's base enrollment numbers for girls' and boys' sports. The divisional breakdowns for non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers. Meanwhile, the breakdowns for sports that do utilize competitive balance data are reconfigured every year. Those sports include soccer, volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, and softball.

The new regional assignments for the 2022 football playoffs affected some perennial contenders. This includes Kirtland, who is moving down to Division IV. St. Vincent-St. Mary is moving up to Division II. Shaker Heights and Solon are moving down to Division II.

You can view the full list of assignments here.

The new divisional breakdowns for winter sports will be released on Tuesday and spring sports will be released in September.

