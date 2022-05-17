OHSAA denies Ohio high school athletes chance to profit off their name, image and likeness

CLEVELAND — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday morning that its proposal that would have allowed athletes in their member schools to profit off their name, image and likeness failed to pass under the latest referendum vote. More than 800 principals from across the state were eligible to vote on the matter. The proposal failed by a margin of 538 to 254.

The proposal, which can be viewed here, would not have allowed athletes to partner with businesses tied to alcohol, gambling or drug use, but they could have promoted all sorts of businesses and brands—from the local pizza shop to a national brand and everything in between. Under the proposal, there was no limit to how much a teenager could bring in when it comes to endorsements.

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a news release. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination. Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, Board of Directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”

Just last year, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling freed up college athletes to make money while in school, creating a brand new industry for marketing and endorsements.

Last month, several administrators gathered in Northeast Ohio to learn what that would look like if a proposal rule change with the Ohio High School Athletic Association were to pass.

Ohio was one of a dozen states considering the measure and would have joined a handful that already allow it.

In an interview last month, Braly Keller at Opendorse, a nationally recognized NIL marketing company that connects brands with athletes, told News 5 they're seeing a shift spread across the country.

Opendorse A breakdown of where each state stands when it comes to NIL legislation as of April 25, 2022, as compiled by Opendorse. To view the full report, click here.

Keller told News 5 that 70% of their deals take place in the social media space, meaning NIL deals aren’t just for athletes dominating on the court or between the end zones, but also online.

"It’s that combination of high caliber athletes and high followed athletes that businesses have been looking for," he added.

It's worth noting that in addition to high schools, some OHSAA member schools are middle schools. OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute previously told News 5 that if the proposal were to pass, those 7th and 8th-grade students in participating OHSAA middle schools would also be eligible to participate and benefit from NIL endorsements.

To view a full list of OHSAA items up for referendum vote, click here.