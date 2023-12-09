Old Stone Church offers Blue Christmas worship service to help people dealing with loss, grief

Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, brings out traditions and gatherings that are often festive, colorful, and energetic. But for some people, the holidays can be a difficult time due to the loss of a loved one, depression and other circumstances.

Old Stone Church is hosting its second Blue Christmas worship service, which church leaders said provides quiet and contemplative worship services as an alternative to the more traditional holiday Christmas gatherings.

Old Stone Church, officially known as First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland, is the oldest building on Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

Last year, Rev. Stephen C. Blonder Adams said more than 60 people attended the Blue Christmas worship service to honor those experiencing grief and struggling with loss.

Old Stone Church The church's Blue Christmas worship service is held in the chapel which is simply decorated.

“Oftentimes people are feeling somewhat depressed during the holidays if they don't have local family to be with. And there's just so many reasons why people are not feeling like celebrating in the way... with all the shiny lights and glitz and glamour," Rev. Blonder Adams said. "The Blue Christmas service honors the reality of that and gives voice to it. It's a much more quiet service. It's a time to reflect and be together. We have it in the chapel, which is a smaller, more intimate space compared to the large historic sanctuary. It's decorated very simply with plain green trees, simple white lights... even the music is more reflective. So, it gives people that time to give voice to their loss, give voice to their sadness and yet still to usher in the celebration of the Christ.”

Holiday Services:

Blue Christmas Worship Service - Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.

Candlelight Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Christmas Day - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

New Year's Eve (Epiphany) - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

New Year's Eve (Evening worship service) - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Rev. Blonder Adams said all are welcome, and the church has played a critical role in the community as the city has grown and evolved.

“This community has seen all the changes throughout the years from its birth when it was a neighborhood church- through all the years of the city expanding and pushing people further out. Now, with everybody moving in downtown and into the condos, the townhouses (and) the apartments, we’re once again a neighborhood church.

He said the church has always cared for the people that have been marginalized, the poor, the unhoused.

“The congregation is very mixed and diverse- open to anyone regardless of where they are in their faith journey, gender, ethnicity, sexual identity, sexual orientation,” Rev. Blonder Adams said.

He mentioned several projects and partnerships the church is involved in to help lift people out of challenges, including homelessness, re-entry to the community following incarceration, domestic abuse and more.