Olive is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Olive:

Olive is a one-year-old who was surrendered with her sister Oakley because the owner didn’t have the time for them anymore. They love to play with each other and are both very sweet and loving. And it’s really cute but when they are hungry, they will talk to you! They love their leafy greens! Cleveland APL

March is Adopt a Guinea pig month at the Cleveland APL and they are FULL of little piggies (15 to be exact!) looking to find loving homes. Many of them are bonded to another furry friend and usually prefer to have a friend to spend their days with. Guinea pigs are very social critters who love to play, munch on crisp veggies, talk to you through their adorable tiny squeaks, and sometimes even wear fun outfits.

Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

