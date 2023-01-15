One child injured, several pets dead after Brunswick Hills house fire caused by space heater

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — One child is injured and a family of four is displaced after a fire took place at their home on Substation Road in Brunswick Hills Township early Sunday morning, according to the Brunswick Hills Fire Department.

At about 5:20 a.m., the Brunswick Hills Fire Department along with mutual aid from the Brunswick Division of Fire and Hinckley Township Fire Department were dispatched to the home to find the second floor fully involved in flames and flames coming from the roof.

The family made it out of the home by the time crews arrived, however, one child was transported to an area hospital for a burn injury, officials said.

Valley City Fire Department, Strongsville Fire Department, Medina Fire Department and the Medina Life Support Team also responded to the scene for mutual aid.

According to Brunswick Hills Fire Department, it was determined that a space heater near combustible materials was the cause of the fire.

Several pets were not rescued and died in the fire, officials said.

The Brunswick Hills Police Station is accepting gift cards for the family. The police station is located at 505 Substation.

The Brunswick Hills Fire Department reminds residents to keep combustible items 3 feet away from space heaters and to follow the manufacturer's directions.

