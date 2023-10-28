One dead after apartment fire in Canton

One is dead after an apartment complex caught on fire in Canton early Saturday morning, according to the Canton Fire Department.
At around 1:15 a.m., the fire department responded to a call about a fire in an apartment complex on 34th Street NE. Upon arriving, authorities said they found one of the 12 units on fire.
Authorities said they found a 70-year-old man unconscious and transported him to a nearby hospital, where they pronounced him dead.
Damages were limited to the apartment of origin, and the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.