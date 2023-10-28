Watch Now
One dead after apartment fire in Canton

Mike Vielhaber
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 28, 2023
One is dead after an apartment complex caught on fire in Canton early Saturday morning, according to the Canton Fire Department.

At around 1:15 a.m., the fire department responded to a call about a fire in an apartment complex on 34th Street NE. Upon arriving, authorities said they found one of the 12 units on fire.

Authorities said they found a 70-year-old man unconscious and transported him to a nearby hospital, where they pronounced him dead.

Damages were limited to the apartment of origin, and the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said.

