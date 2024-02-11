Watch Now
One dead after boat capsizes on Richland County pond Saturday night

Posted at 4:39 PM, Feb 11, 2024
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating a drowning that occurred at Mackey's Pond in Richland County Saturday night.

Officers were called to the pond after a boat capsized with three people on it, authorities said.

Two of the people on board were able to swim to shore, and authorities said they are expected to survive.

First responders from multiple agencies searched for the third person, who had drowned, authorities said. The body was found Sunday afternoon.

"ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories," ODNR said.

