One dead after fire in 3-unit apartment building in Stark County

Jackson Township Fire Department: a 911 caller reported a residential fire with an occupant still inside.
The Jackson Township Fire Department responded to a 3-unit apartment building on Harris Ave NW when a 9-1-1 caller reported a residential fire with an occupant still inside.
Posted at 8:52 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 08:59:29-04

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A fatal fire is under investigation in Jackson Township in Stark County. On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 9:47 p.m., the Jackson Township Fire Department responded to a three-unit apartment building on Harris Ave NW when a 9-1-1 caller reported a residential fire with an occupant still inside.

Upon arrival, fire crews had observed flames pushing out through a door and a window. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center.

According to Jackson Fire Chief Tim Berczik: “We were aware that there may still be someone within the apartment unit.” Fire crews gained control of the fire quickly while simultaneously recovering the remaining occupant. “Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one today. We want to urge all of our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of their home, and if you hear those alarms sound, please, get out, stay out and close the doors on the way out.”

Fire departments from Massillon City and Plain Township Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid support. The State Fire Marshals and Jackson Police detectives are assisting Jackson Fire with the investigation.

