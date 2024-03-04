One dead in Richland County crash Sunday afternoon

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 314, North of Millsboro Road near Mansfield on Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man driving a Dodge was attempting to turn left out of a driveway when a 24-year-old man on a motorcycle was going northbound, approaching the driveway, authorities said.
The 32-year-old man started to enter the roadway when the 24-year-old crashed into the Dodge. Authorities said the 24-year-old attempted to avoid the collision by laying down his motorcycle.
The 24-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.
State Route 314 was temporarily closed during the crash investigation, authorities said.
