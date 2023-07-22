One dead, two injured in Wayne County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wooster Posr is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., a Dodge Caravan was crossing the median from the U.S. 30 East lanes via the Pres’ Vannes’ Drive access road and failed to yield the right-of-way and attempted to cross the westbound lanes, OSHP said.

Gerald Siegel, 57, was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. 30 and struck the Dodge after it failed to yield, according to authorities.

Siegel was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Dodge driver and her child were transported to the Akron Children’s Hospital, OSHP said.

OSHP is still investigating weather, speed and impairment factors in the crash.

