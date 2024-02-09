One injured, one in custody after Portage County shooting Friday afternoon

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of State Route 303 and State Route 88 in Freedom Township, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a male who had been shot in the side and transported him to a nearby hospital.

During the investigation, police said they were able to identify a potential shooter, who fled the area, causing Garfield High School and the Shalersville branch of Bio-Med to be placed on a soft lockdown.

Portage County residents and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place, authorities said.

Officers located the alleged shooter at a home in Shalersville Township and negotiated with him for about 30 minutes, authorities said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody and transported to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.