Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One injured, one in custody after Portage County shooting Friday afternoon

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 17:52:30-05

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of State Route 303 and State Route 88 in Freedom Township, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a male who had been shot in the side and transported him to a nearby hospital.

During the investigation, police said they were able to identify a potential shooter, who fled the area, causing Garfield High School and the Shalersville branch of Bio-Med to be placed on a soft lockdown.

Portage County residents and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place, authorities said.

Officers located the alleged shooter at a home in Shalersville Township and negotiated with him for about 30 minutes, authorities said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody and transported to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.