One inmate hospitalized, seven staff sick at Lorain Correctional Institution

An investigation is underway at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton after one inmate and seven staff became ill Saturday early evening, according to a news release provided by the prison.

At 4 p.m., the incarcerated individual was taken to an outside hospital for evaluation after being found unresponsive in his cell. He became responsive after being administered Narcan, according to officials.

Seven responding staff were also taken to an outside hospital for evaluation after exhibiting various symptoms. All staff were responsive and have since been released from the hospital, the release said.

Residents in the area where the individual first became ill were temporarily relocated to another area of the facility while specialty hazmat trained staff processed and secured the area.

According to the release, the investigation being conducted will look to determine the cause of the medical symptoms and whether or not a hazardous substance was the cause.

