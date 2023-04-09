1 man killed, 1 man rescued from house fire in Elyria Sunday morning

One person was killed in a house fire in Elyria Sunday morning, and another person was treated at a hospital and released, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of Gates Avenue on Elyria’s south side Sunday at about 8:05 a.m. On arrival, crews were faced with heavy fire conditions and a report of victims trapped inside.

Fire crews aggressively fought the fire in the interior while beginning the search and rescue attempt, according to a news release from the fire department.

Crews were faced with severe heat and fire but were able to rescue an elderly man from the first floor, the release states. They were not able to successfully rescue a man on the second floor.

The fire compromised the structural integrity of the home. Crews withdrew from inside and continued fighting the fire from outside.

The elderly male rescued from the first floor was taken to UH Elyria by LifeCare, but the injuries were not serious, the release states.

The cause is undetermined and under investigation.

The house is a complete loss, and the chief has called for an emergency demolition.

