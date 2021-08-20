One of 2 men charged in death of E. Cleveland mother, who was a model and nursing assistant, pleads guilty

EUCLID, Ohio — One of two men accused of shooting and killing an East Cleveland mother during a robbery in Euclid last year has pleaded guilty, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Curtis Gatheright, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of felonious assault, according to prosecutors.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Gatheright and Daylonta Jones, 21, are accused by authorities of shooting East Cleveland resident Shalaymiah Moore while she dropped off her friend at a house on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

When Gatheright and Jones approached Moore’s car, they tried to rob her and her friend, police said. When she drove away, shots were fired and Moore was struck once in the back. She crashed into a parked truck nearby.

Police say Gatheright and Jones took Moore's vehicle and drove off.

Moore’s friend called 911 and EMS transported Moore to the hospital where she died, according to officials.

News 5 has previously reported that Moore was a mother to a 13-year-old boy and had a career as a model and nursing assistant.

“You can never replace a mother,” said Rochelle Moore, Shalaymiah's mother. “This has been horrendous for him. He asked the question, ‘Why did they have to kill my mom?’”

"This senseless homicide is just another example of the wave of gun violence that is surging in our county,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. "This victim was a wonderful mom, daughter, and friend to many in our community.”

Gatheright will be sentenced at a later date yet to be announced, stated a representative from the prosecutor's office.

Jones faces multiple charges including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, prosecutors said. His trial is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

