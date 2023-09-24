One of America's favorite comfort foods to be celebrated at festival in Avon

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food with endless recipes. Saturday, Sept. 30, the Ohio Mac & Cheese Festival takes place at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

It’s the first time the festival has come to Ohio after popular runs in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The event, put on by Outlier Events, started in 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as a partnership with the Michigan Dairy Farmers and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan. Organizers said each year, interest has grown, and they’re pleased to bring the festival to new cities.

Kendall Soto, with Outlier Events, appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Sunday.

“Over the years, we've sold out every Mac & Cheese Festival that we've hosted,” Soto said. “We just were excited to see this thing grow and wanted to take it to Ohio. We have a great partnership with the Lake Erie Crushers at Mercy Health Stadium. They're able to welcome us, and we're grateful to bring it there this weekend.”

Soto said there are currently more than 20 food and beverage vendors participating.

She said the family-friendly festival puts your taste buds to work because cooks get crafty with their mac and cheese.

“Over the years, I've seen people do so many different things. It's a dessert. It's a main course. It's a side. It’s my grandma's favorite food, and it's mine too,” Soto said.

In addition to the food, there’s other entertainment, including live music, yard games and face painting.