One of Lakewood's busiest streets might be getting a bike lane

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Some longtime residents of Bunts Road in Lakewood are concerned that an improvement project scheduled to begin next year could exacerbate traffic instead of helping to relieve the problem.

According to the city's website, Bunts Road will be rehabilitated from Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Clifton Boulevard in two phases.

Improvements would address the deteriorated pavement/curbs/sidewalks, long pedestrian crossing distances, Clean Water Lakewood, consent decree sewer improvement requirements, aging water main infrastructure, surface drainage, streetlighting, bicycle lanes, aging signage, and other appurtenances.

Matt Herberger told News 5 that a bike path was among the many improvements the city included in its letter to Bunts Road residents in May 2024.

Herberger said that many residents initially believed the project was to improve water and sewer infrastructure. However, the full scope of the city's planned improvements became clear after they were discussed at a council meeting.

"That meeting took place, and that was the first time that we became aware that there was a plan to build a 10-foot sidewalk or a multimodal path on the streets," said Herberger.

Shannon Mortland, another longtime resident of Bunts Road, said the city never sought their input.

"Bike lane is different than a 10-foot multi-use path," said Mortland. "None of us expected that. We felt blindsided, and we attended a community meeting. At that point, we were shown two complete plans that they said they were going to choose between. So, our input really wasn't sought until that point."

Residents say Bunts Road is already congested with traffic, and adding a bike lane will create even more traffic and safety issues.

“Most of the day. It can be hard to get out of the driveways," said Mortland. "Most of the time you have to be a little bit aggressive and hope that somebody's going to be nice and stop for you."

The neighbors are concerned about the loss of green space and the right of way they will lose because of the 10-foot wide path that will be installed due to the project.

They say they are not against the bike lane, but Bunts Road is ill-suited for it. They believe other streets in Lakewood would benefit from it.

Not everyone believes the project is bad.

Several people told News 5 that they welcomed the improvements.

Cassie Organ, a Lakewood resident, spoke out at Tuesday's city council meeting to support the Bunts Road project.

“One major advantage of this plan is that it provides a dedicated, separate space for people to participate in active transportation, such as walking, running and biking," said Organ. "This will add necessary protection for our most vulnerable road users.”

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George told the Bunts Road group that while she appreciated the feedback, the plan is already approved and in motion.

"We did have an extensive public engagement process with residents receiving letters, yard signs, placed, public meetings, multiple public meetings," said George.

"And you know where we're at right now is, the plans have been submitted, and we are, quite frankly, past the point of making any changes,"

George added that the city did modify the plan a bit based on the feedback.

"Overwhelmingly, the feedback was supportive of the project," said George.

Lakewood councilman-at-large Tom Bullock told News 5 that he is seeking to assist the residents of Bunts Road. However, he doesn't have any news to share just yet.