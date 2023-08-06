One person fatally shot by police in Ashland County; BCI investigating, police say

The Ashland County Sheriff's office has requested a BCI investigation into a fatal shooting involving a police officer, according to the Ohio Attorney General's office.

The shooting took place Saturday night in the 200 block of US 250 in Polk.

No information has been provided regarding the person who was killed or what led to the shooting.

News 5 has requested more information and will be providing details as they become available.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Saturday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.