One week later, some businesses open, others still cleaning up in Merriman Valley

AKRON — One week ago, the Merriman Valley was caked in mud and debris. A week later, some businesses opened back up, and others were still picking up the pieces.

Michael's AM is back open, and the staff and regulars are happy.

"It's kind of like that place cheers you know the TV show you come in and it's like Bob, Deb, Charley, Charles how you doing? That's Michael's AM," said Deb Gennarelli, a Michael's AM regular.

Genaralli continued, "It was sad, but I'm so glad they're open sooner rather than later."

Pub Bricco down the road is still closed. Cleanup is underway, and the restaurant might be closed for over two weeks. The restaurant encourages folks to visit their Kent or Fairlawn locations to support the staff.

After extensive damage, The Noisy Oyster is closed down, too.

Michael's AM manager, Robert Wimley, said his staff worked overtime to rip up the carpet inside and

"We have talked to some people about some grants from the state and other than that it's going to be the insurance for our building," said Wimley.

Wimley continued, "Five days was a lot, and it was not what I was expecting. I was expecting a couple of weeks, so we were able to reopen faster than I could have anticipated."