OPA! St. Paul's Grecian Festival returns to North Royalton

The multi-day long event features authentic Greek food, entertainment and vendors
Greek Fest runs Thursday through Sunday at St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church on Wallings Road in North Royalton.
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Get ready for the celebration of your life!

The Grecian Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church on Wallings Road in North Royalton.

Doors open at 4 pm.-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

The festival includes church tours, a Greek beer garden, vendors and boutiques, live entertainment and of course dance—featuring the St. Paul Hellenic dancers.

You can dine in at the main dining room, on the deck or under the big tent.

You can also pre-order and pick up your food from their drive-thru. All of the food and desserts are homemade from scratch. This includes the gyros, baklava, and so much more.

For more information on the overall event, click here.

