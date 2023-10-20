Open road tolling for E-ZPass customers coming to Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio Turnpike is in the final phases of completion of its open road tolling lanes for E-ZPass users.

E-ZPass customers will soon be able to travel non-stop throughout the state; however, non-E-ZPass users will still need to stop at the tolls.

On the mainline of the 241-mile toll road, the Ohio Turnpike added three new toll plazas and reconstructed one toll plaza to aid in the modernization of toll collection.

Additionally, there will be a reduction of toll plazas from 31 to 24.

At all 20 toll plazas, there will be Automatic Toll Payment Machines that will accept cash and card payments, and the following toll plazas will become non-tolled:



13 (Bryan-Montpelier)

25 (Archbold-Fayette)

34 (Wauseon)

39 (Delta-Lyons)

215 (Lordstown-West)

216 (Lordstown-East)

218 (Niles-Youngstown)

232 (Youngstown)

234 (Youngstown-Poland)

With this new system, E-ZPass customers will be able to save an average of 33% on tolls compared to cash and card-paying customers.

When traveling on the Ohio Turnpike, those without an E-ZPass will need to stop at the following toll plazas:



Westgate Toll Plaza (milepost 4)

Swanton Toll Plaza (milepost 49)

Newton Falls Toll Plaza (milepost 211)

Eastgate Toll Plaza (milepost 239)