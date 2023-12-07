'Operation Triple Beam' nets more than 100 violent crime arrests in Summit County

A joint operation between the Akron Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and other local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrests of 135 violent fugitives over the last month in Summit County.

Operation Triple Beam focused on violent crime and habitual offenders. It also targeted drugs and guns, resulting in the seizure of 22 guns.

According to authorities, one of the more significant arrests involved the capture of a man wanted for attacking a pregnant woman during a robbery. The man was out on parole following a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery when he assaulted the woman.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the operation is part of an initiative to make the city and surrounding communities safer.

"We will continue to work diligently to control violent crime, specifically gun and gang related crime, in Akron. I hope our residents appreciate the level of commitment their officers have and how dedicated they are to keeping them safe," Mylett said.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot is pleased with how the last 30 days have gone combating crime.

"Operation Triple Beam in Akron has been a major success, with 135 violent fugitives safely taken into custody over a thirty-day period. I am proud of the hard work of our fugitive task force, the Akron Police and our other state and local law enforcement partners in the Akron area. Our unwavering partnership with the Akron Police Department proves that we are committed to ensuring the safety of the residents of Akron by taking violent fugitives off the street," Elliot said.