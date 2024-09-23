Organizations rally for veteran suicide prevention

CLEVELAND — The Veteran Assurance Network held its annual rally against suicide at Willard Park in downtown Cleveland on Sunday.

This is the first rally since Sept. 22 was named veteran suicide awareness and prevention day in Ohio.

Tim Hauser lost his brother to suicide, and Christmas Eve will mark 25 years without him.

“It was not only an emotional day but a huge relief that finally, people are noticing that veterans do need some extra help, as far as preventing them from taking their own lives,” said Hauser. "My brother Dennis was a Vietnam and Gulf War veteran. He decided to take his own life.”

Since then, Hauser has been advocating on behalf of veterans and bringing awareness to the increase in veteran suicide.

“There are no programs for veterans when they leave from the service that are helping them transition from a very strict rigid regiment lifestyle to being a civilian. They lose their sense of purpose,” Hauser said.

In his efforts to spread awareness and prevention Hauser’s organization, Veterans Assurance Network, hosted their second rally against suicide event.

“We're hoping to prevent veterans from committing suicide, and to let the public know about the new law in Ohio. We also want people to learn what our organization does besides educate people on suicide prevention. We help provide oxygen concentrators scooters [and] help veterans find the resources that they need, such as financial aid or mental health care,“ Hauser said.

Mary White has spent over 10-years as a veteran advocate and has helped them with their finances and housing. She says knows first-hand what it feels like to lose a veteran to suicide.

“It felt like I let him down, and the day that I found housing for him is the day that I received a call that he took his life in front of his child,” White said.

Today, along with hundreds of others who attended the rally, she left sweet and inspiring messages on the ground and benches Downtown.

“You don't know whose life it could change, and that ripple effect from the hug or a high five or seeing a positive message on the ground where that goes. If that could save one life, then we've done our job,” Matt Eck said.

Hauser says they have been able to save lives at the previous rally.

“There was an individual who was a veteran, and he kept sticking around asking questions. So, finally we asked him 'Are you suicidal?' And he said, 'Yes.' So, we were able to get him over to the VA hospital,” Hauser said.

Hauser is hoping more organizations will join their annual rally advocating and preventing veteran suicide together.

If you are a veteran reading this and you are having thoughts of suicide, please put down that gun. You don't need it and don’t take those pills. You have help., you are a member of the largest fraternity or union in this country, and that's veteran of the United States of America. You have brothers and sisters that are here to help you,” Hauser said.

