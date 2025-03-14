Organizations, volunteers still helping refugee families amid federal funding cuts

AKRON, Ohio — An organization in Akron working with refugee families settling in the city has been hit with big funding cuts from the federal government. The White House terminated refugee resettlement funding across the country, which halted services at many organizations across the country.

The cuts prompted the International Institute of Akron to pivot the way they are providing support for families.

In late February, the IIA was hit with another cut. The group got word that their contract with national resettlement agencies is finished, ending refugee resettlement programs.

In response, the organization pivoted the role of its refugee resettlement team. Now, instead of working to bring new families into Akron, the team is working to make sure the families that arrived just before the changes are getting the support they need.

"The family, they arrived in December, or early January. They had these newborns and they needed assistance. And, based on the halting of refugee resettlement we were told we can't provide those services. So, we were quickly able to put that family into our social services program. Get them the medical assistance they needed, find housing, work to find employment," said Liv Randall, International Institute of Akron.

By switching up roles, the IIA has been able to avoid laying off any staff, We're not abandoning families, that is never our goal," said Randall.

Randall continued, "I think the goal is to pivot as much as we can until there's not other option."

Anna and Jack McCormick of the North Hill neighborhood in Akron enjoy welcoming in new neighbors to their community. The couple volunteers with the International Welcome Center of Akron.

The McCormicks enjoyed welcoming families to the airport, carrying American flags and bringing along a culturally appropriate meal to make the incoming families feel at home.

News 5 Jack McCormick prepares a culturally appropriate meal for a family resettlign in Akron.

"It's likely they haven't had a lot of real food from home in a long time, at least not consistently," said Jack McCormick.

Over the last month, the airport greetings and welcome meals have been put on pause.

"We are unfortunately unable to do the meals right now. As far as I know, we have not been asked to make a meal, I don't know of any new families coming in," said Anna McCormick.

McCormick continued, "it's less about welcoming those who are coming and more about helping out those who are already here."

Now the family is helping with medical clinics, helping families with clothes and furniture needs, and even knitting handmade hats for the cold weather. They are also reaching out to neighbors in their community to make sure they feel supported.

"I've reached out to a couple people I know, a couple families. And they are very afraid right now," said McCormick. "In small ways I do think everyone can reach out, even if it's just be kind today."

At the IIA, the non-profit has not been reimbursed for the work it's been doing since late January. Currently, it is following federal court rulings for word on reimbursement. If the IIA isn't reimbursed, it will have to make some tough decisions, and so will many organizations across the country.