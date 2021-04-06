Organizers set new date for Cleveland's WonderStruck music and arts festival

WonderStruck in Cleveland—a music and arts festival— will shift its original dates from early June to July 24 and 25 at Lakeland Community College.

Festival-goers can expect to be surrounded by 400 acres of picturesque, rolling, wooded countryside land at Lakeland Community College in Kirkland.

Organizers said the decision to move the Cleveland dates was based on the most current information disseminated by Gov. Mike DeWine's office on Feb. 25, the latest vaccine data and a projection of time needed to get back to “normal.”

“Based on the current information available, we are confident that we can safely stage WonderStruck in late July and not before. By then, we forecast an additional reduction in restrictions and an increase in permitted capacity that will present a festival experience closer to "normal." In the event of further issues and potential delays in Ohio, we have held dates in September as a contingency," the news release stated.

A total of 52 artists have been booked for the music festival. Tickets will go on sale once all festival details are announced.

"As long as the trend remains positive and we are closer to a broader re-opening of large, open-air, outdoor music, sports and family entertainment venues, the plan is to announce the full lineups for each event at some point next month (April)," said Elevation chief operating officer Steve Lindecke.

