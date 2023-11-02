Orrville remembers Bobby Knight, legendary coach and native

ORRVILLE, Ohio — Signs that welcome people to Orrville— a town of about 9,000 in Wayne County— proudly point out that you're entering the hometown of legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight.

Many residents, who considered Knight their favorite son, are now mourning his death.

Knight, 83, passed away Wednesday surrounded by his family at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight's impact on Orrville can be seen throughout Orrville High School. The gymnasium is named "Bob Knight Gym."

In a different, older gym, you'll see a slew of red bleachers. Several years ago, Knight paid $100,000 to have those bleachers installed at his alma mater.

In the hallways, there are numerous pictures, articles, and tributes to the 1958 graduate.

Retired Orrville High School football coach Doug Davault said he has fond memories of Knight going back to childhood.

"I remember Coach Knight from the time I was a kid. My dad and him were pals so they hung around. I just remember him being bigger than life," Davault said.

Davault's father died in 2021. Davault said it was very meaningful that Knight, who was dealing with his own health problems, came to visit his dad before he passed away.

Davault said there is now great sadness in the community over the loss of Knight.

"He was a huge part of college basketball and a very huge part of our community, so whenever you lose somebody like that, it creates a void," Davault said.

Knight won three national titles as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program, but he also faced criticism for his fiery temper.

He infamously tossed a chair on the court during a 1985 game against Purdue. He was sometimes physical with his own players and he was fired from IU after grabbing a student on campus in 2000.

Orrville Mayor Handwerk was asked what the loss of Knight meant to Orrville.

"That will be a different answer from so many different people," Handwerk said, "Certainly, he's a hometown hero. Not many people from a town this size go on to accomplish what they did, in anything, at their level," Handwerk said.

Knight not only gave back to his high school, he also gave his time and money to support the Boys and Girls Club across the street.

In 2007, he made an initial $10,000 donation to the Orrville Library and kept adding to the fund. He told library leaders, "Reading is the greatest habit a person can have."

"I know he was very generous to our booster clubs and other organizations around town. If he felt it was a worthy cause, he was very gracious," Davault said.

Champion, competitive, and controversial are just some of the words used to describe Knight. He will be remembered differently by different people, but in Orrville, he will never be forgotten.

"We're proud to say that he is our favorite son. We're proud to say that we're better off as a community because of him," Davault said.

