OSHP searching for driver who crashed into home, left passenger with serious injuries at scene

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating and searching for a driver who crashed into a home and left the passenger seriously injured at the site of a crash in Sandusky County.

State troopers from the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Sunday at approximately 10:20 p.m. to County Road 201, just west of Tiffin Road.

A 2018 black Chevy Traverse was traveling westbound on County Road 201 when it went off the right side of the roadway, through a field and struck a home at 162 County Road 201 along with two other vehicles parked there.

The passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Tiffin, was partially ejected through the windshield. She sustained serious injuries and was transported by life flight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The OSHP said the driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to first responding arriving to the crash.

The driver’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

It’s believed the driver sustained serious injuries in the crash. It does not appear either occupant was wearing a seat belt and it’s unknown if alcohol was involved.

