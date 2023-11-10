OSU adds security after students assaulted in apparent antisemitic attack; school's Hillel center vandalized

On Thursday, two students were assaulted near The Ohio State University’s campus in an apparent antisemitic attack, and the school's Hillel center was vandalized, according to OSU President Peter Mohler.

The two students were allegedly assaulted Thursday night near 15th Avenue and High Street, Mohler said. They told police they had just left a bar on High Street when they were assaulted by two Middle Eastern men following a verbal altercation, WSYX reports. According to a public safety notice from Ohio State, "the suspects yelled a derogatory term and assaulted two students while asking if they were Jewish."

The notice also said "the victim was intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias against the victim," which made the assault a hate crime.

The students went to nearby Wexner Medical Center, were treated and released, WSYX reports.

In addition to the assaults, the Hillel was vandalized Thursday night, Mohler said.

According to WSYX, two women allegedly vandalized Israeli flags in the lobby of the Hillel center, and made several threats.

Columbus Police is assisting in the investigations, and it is unknown at this time whether or not students were responsible for these incidents, Mohler said.

OSU has issued a public safety notice following these events. Mohler said they are also increasing the security presence on and off campus.

“Ohio State will not tolerate violations of the law or university policy. This includes but is not limited to antisemitism, bigotry, Islamophobia, racism, sexism and violence,” Mohler said in a statement. “We have not and will not tolerate hatred, intimidation or harassment of anyone based on their religious beliefs, nationality or identity.”

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement about the incidents that occurred on campus:

Two antisemitic incidents have occurred in the past 24 hours against Ohio State students. We will not tolerate hate and violence on our college campuses or anywhere in Ohio. These are despicable acts, and as Governor, I will ensure that the State continues our efforts to protect all Ohio students.

"I have instructed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to coordinate with the Ohio State University Police Department and the Columbus Police Division of Police to provide extra patrols for the area around the OSU campus. These patrols will begin immediately and will assist in ensuring the students and public in and around the university area safe.