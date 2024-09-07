Watch Now
Outdoor Fall RV Fest returns to IX Center this weekend

Over 300 new RVs are on display, including 2024 and 2025 models. Dealers from across Northeast Ohio have pulled the models into the IX Center parking lot for outdoor enthusiasts to explore.
CLEVELAND — The Outdoor RV Fest is back at the IX Center this weekend.

Family-friendly activities and food vendors will also be on-site throughout the event.

Kamper City's Operations Manager, Paul Baker, has attended the event for several years. He said the event is a great way to reach customers. He also said there's a camper or RV for everyone.

"They're a great way to see the countryside. People use them for tailgating," Baker said. "It's just great for family entertainment."

The show is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults. Kids 12 and under can get in for free.

