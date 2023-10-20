Over 1,000 trout released into the Cuyahoga River on Friday

Twelve hundred trout were released into the Cuyahoga River at Water Works Park on Friday.

These trout are part of an educational program from Trout Unlimited and will be used for an Intro to Fly Fishing Class.

Additionally, 30 of the fish are tagged, and trackers will be used to see how long they live.

"They are cold-water fish, so they may not last through the summer because of the temps, but the fish that were released last year in 2022, some were caught in August and September, and they are growing in size as well,” said Jason Pullin with the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

The tagged trout will also aid researchers in knowing how the health of the Cuyahoga River will be impacted by the removal of the Gorge Dam.