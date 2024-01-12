Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over 10,000 without power in Cuyahoga County Friday

Power is expected to be restored in Cuyahoga County anywhere from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to First Energy.
Power Outages
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 19:34:57-05

There are over 20,000 power outages across Northeast Ohio Friday evening, according to First Energy, as rain, sleet, snow and strong winds sweep across the area.

As of 7:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County has 10,711 of those outages. The areas with the most people affected are:

  • Cleveland — 3,457
  • Cleveland Heights — 979
  • East Cleveland — 748

Here are some of the other most affected counties:

  • Ashtabula County — 1,359
  • Summit County — 2,215
  • Sandusky County — 1,268

Power is expected to be restored in Cuyahoga County anywhere from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to First Energy.

For more information on the outages, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through