Over 10,000 without power in Cuyahoga County Friday

There are over 20,000 power outages across Northeast Ohio Friday evening, according to First Energy, as rain, sleet, snow and strong winds sweep across the area.

As of 7:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County has 10,711 of those outages. The areas with the most people affected are:



Cleveland — 3,457

Cleveland Heights — 979

East Cleveland — 748

Here are some of the other most affected counties:

Ashtabula County — 1,359

Summit County — 2,215

Sandusky County — 1,268

Power is expected to be restored in Cuyahoga County anywhere from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to First Energy.

