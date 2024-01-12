Over 10,000 without power in Cuyahoga County Friday

There are over 20,000 power outages across Northeast Ohio Friday evening, according to First Energy, as rain, sleet, snow and strong winds sweep across the area.
As of 7:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County has 10,711 of those outages. The areas with the most people affected are:
- Cleveland — 3,457
- Cleveland Heights — 979
- East Cleveland — 748
Here are some of the other most affected counties:
- Ashtabula County — 1,359
- Summit County — 2,215
- Sandusky County — 1,268
Power is expected to be restored in Cuyahoga County anywhere from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to First Energy.
