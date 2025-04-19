Over 30 residents displaced after fire at Elyria apartment complex

Over 30 residents were displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at an Elyria apartment complex, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Around 5:15 p.m., Elyria Fire was called to an apartment complex on West River Road North for a structure fire, the department said. Upon arrival, they found a heavy fire on a second-floor balcony.

Elyria Fire said the flames were spreading rapidly due to the high winds.

Crews battled the fire for over an hour until it was contained. Elyria Fire said the building is uninhabitable, and the residents have been provided with emergency housing by the Red Cross.

No one was injured in the fire, and damage is estimated at $800,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents, Elyria Fire said.

Crews were on the scene for over three hours, and the fire is still under investigation.