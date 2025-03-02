Over 500 participate in Fight for Air Climb at Key Tower

CLEVELAND — Over 500 people took on the challenge of climbing Key Tower's 54 flights of stairs Sunday for the 15th annual Fight for Air Climb.

First responders, avid climbers, and novices ascended the steps in the early morning with the goal of raising awareness for lung diseases.

"We climb for those who can't," Catherine Widemire with the American Lung Association said. "It's really important to raise awareness for those who can't, especially people who are older and have COPD or lung cancer. We have a lot of veterans who have been exposed to the burn pits or Agent Orange. We just want to bring awareness and show that the ALA supports what they're going through."

The climb is split into three challenges: the Ultimate Climb, the traditional climb, and the Firefighter challenge. The Ultimate Climb tests how many times climbers can make it up and down the stairs. The firefighter challenge sees first responders strap on their everyday gear to climb the tower.

"This is a part of their job," Jennifer Baltakis, a wife of a firefighter, said of the challenge. "I don't think people get to really do or see or understand the level of commitment of being a fireman."

The event is also a fundraiser with 90 cents of every dollar raised going back to educating, research, and advocacy. In the hopes of seeing more lung cancer survivors, like Hazel Creel, lace up their shoes and ascend the steps with their loved ones.

"Lung disease and lung cancer do not discriminate," Creel said. "We all are at risk."

