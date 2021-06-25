Overdose deaths up in Lorain County compared to 2020

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County Public Health announced Friday that opioid overdose deaths from January to April 2021 are up 20% compared to the same timeframe in 2020.

In 2020, 138 people in Lorain County died from an accidental overdose, health officials said.

The health department notes that an opioid overdose death occurs in Lorain County every 2.5 days. Health officials also have noticed an increase in fentanyl in the area.

"LCPH urges family members, friends and coworkers of someone who uses opioid drugs to carry Narcan (naloxone) in order to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery," LCPH said.

You can get a naloxone rescue kit and training by submitting a request here.

"Saving someone’s life with Narcan provides a chance for that person to seek recovery,” says David Covell, MPH, RS, health commissioner at LCPH. “Getting support from others helps a person with addiction seek and reach recovery.”

Health officials said more than 900 naloxone kits were distributed last year. Those kits saved 140 people from fatally overdosing.

