Traffic on I-90 East at Dead Man's Curve was backed up for over an hour due to a crash, Cleveland Police said.

Sunday afternoon, a semi overturned at Dead Man's Curve, causing traffic delays and a subsequent crash, Cleveland Police said.

Overturned semi at Dead Man's Curve causes heavy traffic delays Sunday afternoon

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Cleveland Police said.

During the crash, something spilled from the semi, causing hazmat to be called to the scene. Cleveland Police said they initially thought it was diesel, but now they believe it may be something the semi was transporting.