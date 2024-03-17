Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned semi at Dead Man's Curve causes heavy traffic delays Sunday afternoon

DMC semi crash
ODOT
A semi crash on Dead Man's Curve in Cleveland.
DMC semi crash
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 17:23:21-04

Traffic on I-90 East at Dead Man's Curve was backed up for over an hour due to a crash, Cleveland Police said.

Sunday afternoon, a semi overturned at Dead Man's Curve, causing traffic delays and a subsequent crash, Cleveland Police said.

Overturned semi at Dead Man's Curve causes heavy traffic delays Sunday afternoon

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Cleveland Police said.

During the crash, something spilled from the semi, causing hazmat to be called to the scene. Cleveland Police said they initially thought it was diesel, but now they believe it may be something the semi was transporting.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through