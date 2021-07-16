OVI checkpoints scheduled this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Law enforcement in Northeast Ohio announced plans to operate OVI checkpoints this weekend in an effort to deter impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Ashland

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ashland Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office announced there will be an OVI checkpoint held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday on Claremont Avenue in the city of Ashland.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to “aggressively” combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, OSHP said.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” OSHP said.

Lorain

The Lorain County OVI Task Force will hold an OVI checkpoint Friday between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Elyria. The location will be on West Avenue.

The task force said in 2021, there have been 13 fatal crashes, with 40% of them being alcohol-related.

Stark County

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will conduct OVI checkpoints in Lexington Township on Saturday.

“We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers. We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements,” said Sheriff George T. Maier.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.