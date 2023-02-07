'Packed to the gills': Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity; adoptions needed

Thinking about getting a new four-legged friend for your family? Now is the time; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is "packed to the gills."

The shelter said it has dogs they are hoping to place with families permanently as well as in the short term with foster homes.

There's plenty of dogs to choose from. CLICK HERE to view them all on the shelter's website.

"Their faces will draw you in, but it’s their personalities that will make you bring them home," the shelter said.

