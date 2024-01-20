Watch Now
Painesville Police investigating domestic shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jan 19, 2024
The Painesville Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Bank Street in Painesville for a call about a possible shooting, authorities said.

While investigating the scene, police were advised that an 18-year-old victim was being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital and was later transported to University Hospital in Cleveland, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840 or the police tip line at 440-392-5839.

