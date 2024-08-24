Painesville Police searching for man allegedly involved in robbery of USPS truck

The Painesville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., Painesville Police responded to a report regarding the robbery of a United States Postal Service truck near Nelson Street, police said.

The man police said they believe to be involved is described as thin with short black hair. Police also said he was wearing dark blue pants, a white tank top, a black face mask and white shoes.

The man fled the scene on foot before police could arrive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.