Palestinian organizations in Northeast Ohio ready to help Gaza recover

AVON, Ohio — As ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel have yet to come to a reality, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has become a growing concern with little aid able to get in.

Here in Northeast Ohio, Palestinian organizations are continuing to raise awareness for Palestine and provide assistance in whatever way they can, all with the hopes they can soon begin recovery work.

It was back in June when the Bahhurs hosted two Gaza refugees, 8-year-old Saleh and 17-year-old Abdallah, through the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund (PCRF).

“So they're the ones that have lost limbs because of an explosion or being shot at, so they bring them here to get fitted for prosthetics,” said Feda Bahhur, patient affairs coordinator for the PCRF Cleveland chapter.

PCRF provides medical relief to children in the Middle East, especially those in Palestine. After their treatment, the boys returned to Gaza, where the Bahhurs would hear from them once a week, but then war changed those conversations.

“It would be, hey, are you still there? Are you still alive? The one family, just like many others, have already moved three times — they've been displaced three times,” said Bahhur.

What makes their concerns even worse is the fact that there’s not much the Buhhurs can do to help.

“When the families needed something, we would send them money through Western Union, but now that's all stopped. We have no way of helping them or sending any funds to them,” said Bahhur.

In Gaza, the United Nations says two million Palestinians are in desperate living conditions, seeing aid decreased by 50% compared to January.

“Everybody in Gaza is affected by the shortages of food, of clean water, of access to health care, of access to shelter,” said Steve Sosebee, the Executive Director for Heal Palestine.

That overwhelming need is what led Sosebee, the founder of the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, to expand and create Heal Palestine.

“So one of the goals that we have in our organization is to come in and to help rehabilitate and repair the wounds that these kids are suffering as much as one can,” said Sosebee.

Sosebee says they plan to focus on four pillars: health, education, aid and leadership development. Right now, they are only working on aid and health, adding the real work will begin once the war is over.

“Of course, the long-term focus is healing the lives of these children; that can only take place when they're in that next phase of this in which there's space for them to heal. Right now, they're just trying to survive,” said Sosebee.

For Bahhur, she feels a sense of relief when she hears from the boys, but it still doesn't take away the pain of watching their suffering.

“We feel like our hands are tied. What else can we do? Other than being vocal and sharing the stories with our community, our friends, our neighbors,” said Bahhur.

It does remind her of the importance of the work they all do, and that even when the war is over, it’ll be a long road to recovery.

“We're motivated now more than ever. PCRF does, continues to do all the work that has always continued,” said Bahhur.

If you would like more information on the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, Click here.

If you would like more information on Heal Palestine, click here.