Panel involved in '137 shots' documentary speaks on Cleveland State's campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was a story that shocked and angered so many, including Jackie Russell.

“You’re used to hearing this about somebody else but not your own family," said Russell.

Russell’s brother-in-law is Timothy Russell. Russell and Malissa Williams were involved in the September 2012 high-profile police chase that ended with officers firing 137 shots at the vehicle and leaving both dead.

What started as Rocky River native Michael Milano’s journalism graduate school project nearly a decade later is turning pain into education.

“There’s been multiple versions of the film, hundreds of different cuts and because it was such a sensitive subject manner, I really wanted to make sure we got everything right and that's why it took many years,” said Milano.

Milano’s documentary 137 shots profile the story of the 2012 incident, and Jackie Russell who lived it is an actress in the film.

“We knew people didn’t know the truth and we wanted people to know it,” said Russell. “We wanted people to know who Tim was, so we were excited that mike wanted to do this film with us.”

Wednesday evening a panel of people involved in the film gathered on Cleveland State’s campus discussing the film and the meaning behind it.

“I think the film illustrates such outrageous violence,” said Milano. “I’d like people to learn how could things be handled in a nonviolent way in really all of our interactions.”

Those in attendance Wednesday come from a wide range of backgrounds, ethnicities, and educational statuses, and Russell says that’s the impact she hopes this film will have.

“We’re hoping that it will help to promote change and social justice in the community, Not just Cleveland but Detroit, Ferguson, Louisiana, everywhere so that it can reach and help other families,” said Russell.

