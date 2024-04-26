Pappou's Family Restaurant to close May 12

After 42 years in business, a beloved Parma restaurant will be closing.

Pappou's Family Restaurant is set to close on May 12 due to the owners' decision to retire.

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our beloved family-run restaurant, effective May 12," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "After many years of serving our community with passion and dedication, we have made the difficult decision to retire and move on to the next chapter of our lives."

The restaurant asks for anyone with a gift card to use it by their closing date and for customers to bid farewell to the owners.

"We would love for you to stop by and share in this bittersweet moment with us. From now until our closing date, we invite you to visit us to say goodbye or offer your well wishes to George and the entire family," the restaurant said in the post. "Your presence would truly make this transition easier for us. Once again, thank you for being a part of our restaurant family. It has been a privilege to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we've created together."