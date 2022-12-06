Parade for Glenville High School football champs on Thursday

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, December 8, the City of Cleveland will celebrate the Division IV state champion Glenville Tarblooders with a parade and rally.

The team, Coach Ted Ginn and city leaders such as Mayor Justin M. Bibb, CMSD CEO Eric Gordon and Council President Blaine Griffin will begin the motorcade parade at Glenville High School at 10 a.m. and travel to Cleveland Public Hall for a rally and victory party.

Attendees are asked to wear red, white and black. The parade route will go from St. Clair Avenue to Ontario Street to Lakeside Avenue.

The Tarblooders ended their regular season 15-0 going on to win the OHSHAA Division IV state championship game on Dec. 3 against Cincinnati Wyoming, making the team the first school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to do so.

The city of Cleveland has provided a list of items prohibited from being taken into Public Hall:

City of Cleveland

Find the live stream of the celebration here.

News 5 was there for the historic victory. Take an inside look at Glenville's state title win: