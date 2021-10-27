Parents want district to do more after fights, threats reported at Bedford High School

BEDFORD, Ohio — Online learning has been extended for Bedford High School students. The virtual learning will now stretch into next week according to the district. The move comes, according to the district, after fights and threats of violence.

“Remote learning for Bedford High School students is being extended into next week. Some of the security enhancements require additional equipment and personnel and that will take more time to complete. High school students will continue with remote learning through Monday, Nov. 1. Tuesday is a professional development day for teachers — it was already scheduled — so there's no school for students that day. High school students will return to the school and to in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

"We shifted the high school to remote learning at the beginning of this week (Monday, Oct. 25) in response to fights and threats of violence among students over the last two weeks. Several students face discipline stemming from those incidents. We took the time to assess safety and security protocols to determine how to make improvements. Some of those improvements involve additional equipment and personnel so we extended the time,” said Bedford City School District Communications Specialist, Denise Dick.

The Bedford Police Department has been called to the high school four times since the beginning of the school year. Most recently, for a fight at a football game where police said they arrested a 20-year-old man and confiscated a gun that police said he was attempting to hide.

District officials have met with police administration and city leaders about the increase of violence at the school. “The school is being proactive — they see there is a pattern starting to develop and they don’t want it to continue. So they’re coming up with a plan,” said Bedford Police Deputy Chief Rick Suts.

Candace Williams has two children in the school district; one is a sophomore at the high school. She believes more than security updates need to be part of the plan.

“I think we need wrap-around support for our students with restorative justice practices, also trauma recovery centers to address trauma,” explained Williams.

School violence and what’s being done is expected to be discussed at next week's School Board Meeting, which is set for November 4.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.