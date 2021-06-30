Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parma ambulance struck; firefighters remind motorists to watch out for emergency vehicles

items.[0].image.alt
Parma Fire Department
Parma ambulance crash.jpg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 11:07:27-04

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Fire Department is reminding residents to keep an eye out for emergency vehicles while driving following an incident Wednesday morning where an ambulance was struck by another vehicle.

"The dangers of our job extend beyond fires and the dangerous situations we encounter daily," firefighters said.

The ambulance was in service and responding to a call when it was hit by someone.

"Fortunately the firefighters and vehicle driver were not injured, but the potential is always there and bears testament to being constantly aware of emergency vehicles as we go through our daily life," firefighters said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.