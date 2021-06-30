Parma ambulance struck; firefighters remind motorists to watch out for emergency vehicles

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Fire Department is reminding residents to keep an eye out for emergency vehicles while driving following an incident Wednesday morning where an ambulance was struck by another vehicle.

"The dangers of our job extend beyond fires and the dangerous situations we encounter daily," firefighters said.

The ambulance was in service and responding to a call when it was hit by someone.

"Fortunately the firefighters and vehicle driver were not injured, but the potential is always there and bears testament to being constantly aware of emergency vehicles as we go through our daily life," firefighters said.

