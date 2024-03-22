Parma barber shop collecting donations for Indian Lake after deadly tornado

Mario's Barber Shop in Parma is collecting items to help those in Indian Lake who were impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through that community last week.

The barber shop, located at 7526 Broadview Rd. in Parma, is collecting anything from food and cleaning supplies to toiletries and clothes.

"Northeast Ohio has the biggest hearts, the most giving hearts I've ever seen in my life," said Mario Innocenzi, the barber shop owner. "It doesn't matter what we do; we put a blurb out on social media, people start coming."

The shop, posted on social media post on Friday, asking the Northeast Ohio community to help with Indian Lake's recovery.

Maro's Barber Shop is known in the community for its selfless acts. In 2022, the shop collected donations for those impacted by the Kentucky floods. It also organized donation collections for the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and other natural disasters.

Watch our 2022 coverage of Mario's Barber Shop's efforts to aid those impacted by flooding in Kentucky:

Parma barbershop collects items for those dealing with flooding in Kentucky