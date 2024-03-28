Parma celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wednesday

Wednesday was a special day for Vietnam Veterans in Parma.

The Veterans Group held a Vietnam Veterans' Tribute Day to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

The event included a pinning ceremony for all of the veterans in attendance, raffles and door prizes. Additionally, there was a reading from a painting from a painting of the Vietnam Wall 'Reflections.'

This event was held ahead of the official Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29 and was made official in 2017.