Parma celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wednesday

Wednesday was a special day for Vietnam Veterans in Parma.
The Veterans Group held a Vietnam Veterans' Tribute Day to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.
The event included a pinning ceremony for all of the veterans in attendance, raffles and door prizes. Additionally, there was a reading from a painting from a painting of the Vietnam Wall 'Reflections.'
This event was held ahead of the official Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29 and was made official in 2017.
