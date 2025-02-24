Parma City School District in the market for a new superintendent

The Parma City School District is preparing for a superintendent search after its current leader, Charles Smialek, was selected by the Pickerington Local School District to become its next superintendent.

Pickerington Local School District's Board of Education is expected to vote on Smialek's contract Monday evening.

Smialek's Background

Smialek joined the Parma district in 2018. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Ohio State University in 1998, and a year later, he earned his master of arts in teaching degree from Kent State University. In 2008, he earned his Ph.D. in educational leadership from Kent State University.

On its website, the Pickerington Local School District states it is one of the largest and fastest-growing school districts in Central Ohio. Its student population is a few thousand more than that of the Parma City School District.

Board of Education President comments

Steve Vaughn, president of the Parma City School District's Board of Education, said Smialek's decision to leave is tough to accept.

"He's a good superintendent, probably the best superintendent I've ever worked with or for in my 45 years of education," Vaughn said. "He's very student-centric. So he is all about getting the students what they needed to excel and to have a good education."

Vaughn credited Smialek for helping the district win the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce's Momentum Award in 2023. According to the department's website, "The momentum award is for districts and buildings that have demonstrated outstanding improvement in achievement while also continuing to show growth."

Vaughn said Smialek also oversaw the controversial implementation of a consolidation plan to save the district money, which resulted in the closures of Parma Park Elementary, Renwood Elementary, and Parma Senior High School, as well as the demolition of the latter two.

Vaughn mentioned that he has already contacted two consulting firms as the Board of Education gears up for the superintendent search.

"I've formulated little scenarios and bios on each of those consulting firms to pass on to my board members," Vaughn said. "And then we'll have a meeting and we'll talk about which one we want to do or if we want to try to do it ourselves. But I think a consulting firm is the way to go."

Process for selecting the next superintendent

Vaughn said the process will also include surveying parents, students, staff, community members, and other stakeholders. Volunteers will serve on an interview committee as part of the search.

Vaughn expressed his desire to have a new superintendent in place by summer and to avoid naming an interim leader.

District's financial outlook

One of the major issues facing the next superintendent is finances. The Parma City School District's five-year forecast predicts an $18.4 million deficit in fiscal year 2027.

Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his biennial executive budget proposal. The Ohio Legislative Service Commission has released details on what the proposed budget would mean in terms of funding for school districts. The commission is a nonpartisan agency that provides the Ohio General Assembly with drafting, research, and budget and fiscal analysis.

Its analysis indicated that if the governor's proposal is passed by the Ohio Legislature, the Parma City School District would see a $2.5 million cut in state funding for the 2025-2026 school year and a $1.1 million cut for the 2026-2027 school year.

The district has a 10-year, 6.9 mill emergency operating levy on the May 2025 ballot that would generate more than $23 million. It would cost taxpayers $242 for each $100,000 of the county fiscal officer’s appraised value.

"The need for us to pass this levy this May, that's on the ballot, that's imperative," Vaughn said.