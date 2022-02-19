Firefighters knock down fire at St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Parma firefighters responded to St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School Saturday morning for a fire reported in the the building's basement.

According to the Parma Fire Department, a maintenance worker reported the fire around 9:53 a.m. by calling 911.

Crews responded to the campus, located at 6800 State Road, shortly thereafter. The St. Anthony of Padua campus includes the elementary school, Padua Franciscan High School and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor of the school.

"Companies forced entry into the structure and aggressively attacked the fire in the basement of the school and on the ground level (first floor) which presented with fire in several of the classrooms. The classrooms involved in the fire were located directly above the basement fire area," authorities said.

Parma received mutual aid from surrounding departments.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spread further and causing more damage. The school was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

