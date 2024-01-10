Parma Heights day care loses license after 20-year-old arrested for rape of 2-year-old girl

Ohio Jobs and Family Services has suspended the license of a Parma Heights day care after a 20-year-old man was arrested for raping a 2-year-old girl.

Conner Matthew Walker is in jail on a $500,000 bond and is accused of taking pictures and video while raping the toddler who was attending Tonya’s Daycare Center, authorities said.

Walker is also facing federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to Ohio District Court records.

The day care was not licensed to the home where the incident took place but had a license for a different location and was in the process of changing the address, OJFS said.

According to police, the day care operator allowed the girl to stay at the home, which Walker was able to also stay at as he pleased.

At this time, police said they only know of one victim; however, about 10 different families have used the day care at one point.

